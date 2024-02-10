(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Offering BLS CPR Adult and Infant Certification Classes for Groups or Individuals

DALLAS, TX, US, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CPR Classes Near Me, a leading provider of CPR and first aid training, is excited to announce its expansion to Dallas, TX. With 20 locations across the United States.CPR Classes Near Me is dedicated to equipping individuals and groups with life-saving skills, ensuring that they are prepared to respond effectively in emergency situations. The company's BLS CPR Certification classes are designed to provide comprehensive training in adult and infant CPR, as well as first aid techniques."We are thrilled to bring our BLS CPR Certification classes to Dallas," said Jamie Hess, CEO of CPR Classes Near Me. "Our goal is to empower individuals and communities with the knowledge and skills needed to save lives. CPR is a critical skill that can make the difference between life and death in an emergency, and we are committed to making this training accessible to everyone. Whether you are getting your BLS CPR Certification for the first time or a CPR Renewal we have a class for you."CPR Classes Near Me takes pride in its team of local AHA certified instructors who provide real-world and hands-on in-person BLS Certification. The classes are designed to be interactive, ensuring that participants gain practical knowledge and confidence in performing CPR and first aid techniques.Whether it's for healthcare professionals seeking BLS CPR certification or individuals looking to learn life-saving CPR skills, CPR Classes Near Me Dallas offers flexible class schedules and options to accommodate various needs.To learn more about CPR Classes Near Me and to register for BLS CPR Certification class, visit or contact 214-884-3055.About CPR Classes Near Me: CPR Classes Near Me continues to be a market leader growing 44% monthly in 2023. With 20 locations across the United States, the company is dedicated to making high-quality CPR education accessible to communities nationwide.

