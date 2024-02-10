Rwanda Holds Business Forum Celebrates National Day At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha (Expo 2023 Doha) has provided Rwanda with an opportunity to engage with“new, like-minded partners” who champion the“green agenda”, according to the country's Agriculture and Animal Resources Minister Dr Ildephonse Musafiri.

The minister, who made the statement during the“Rwanda National Day & Business Forum” held recently at Expo 2023 Doha, added:“Together, we will forge pathways that are resilient to climate change, strive for carbon neutrality, and encourage innovation in green economics.”

In a speech, Expo 2023 Doha commissioner-general Bader bin Omar al-Dafa said that Rwanda's participation in the expo will foster mutual relationships in fields like agricultural and trade investment, civil, aviation, logistic services, and financial services, as well as opportunities to explore other areas of co-operation.

“On a multilateral framework level, Expo 2023 Doha provides the public-private sector a platform for advertisement and marketing of Rwanda's investment opportunities like mining, real estate development, touristic facilities, technologies, and communication,” he said.“I hope that Rwanda will reach its goals by participating in Expo 2023 Doha because its distinctive, brilliant pavilion is a message of strong unwavering message for its milestones.”

The forum was graced by the presence of HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiya, HE the Director of the Department of Protocol Ibrahim Yousif Fakhro, Expo 2023 Doha secretary-general Mohamed Ali al-Khouri, and Rwandan ambassador Igor Marara.

Highlights of the event included a panel discussion on *A Conversation on Sustainable Resilient Food Systems & Sustainable Production*, featuring the speakers Torba Market & Torba Farm co-founder Fatma Ali al-Khater, LuLu Group International operations manager Simon Alexander, Rwanda National Agricultural Export Development Board chief executive Claude Bizimana, and Baladna head of communications and sustainability Francis Higgins.

It was moderated by Food Action Alliance executive director Adam Gerstenmier.

Presentations were delivered by Snoonu founder and chief executive Hamad al-Hajri, who spoke on *Technology & Agribusiness: A fruitful enabler* and Khaled al-Rayes, who discussed *Spotlight: My Rwanda Journey.

