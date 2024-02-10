Azerbaijan, Senegal Discuss Prospects Of Press Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Ambassador to Morocco and Senegal Nazim Samadov met
with Tierno Amadou Si, the Senegal Press Agency director (SMA), Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Embassy in
Senegal.
The meeting discussed the prospects of cooperation in the field
of media between the relevant institutions of the two countries.
SMA director informed Azerbaijani diplomat about its divisions.
Tierno Amadu Si met with great interest the ambassador's
proposal to establish relations between SMA and AZERTAC, exchange
information, and sign a memorandum of cooperation.
An the end, they exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual
interest.
