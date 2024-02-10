Sayantani Ghosh: It's Challenging To Pull Off A Rajasthani Character

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Sayantani Ghosh has opened up on the Rajasthani character that she is playing in the show 'Dahej Daasi', and shared that it is difficult to pull off such roles, especially because of the accent.

Sayantani plays the role of Vindhya Devi, the antagonist in the show.

'Ghar Ek Sapnaa' actress shared: "The experience is rather personal for me as my in-laws,though Pahadi, are from Jaipur. I told everybody, my mother-in-law and sister-in-law, that I am playing a Rajasthani character, and, they too, were so excited. Of course, it is challenging to pull off a Rajasthani character, especially the accent, but I am totally prepared for this challenge."

"We have had workshops where we were given special training regarding the dialogues. Besides this, Vindhya is a strong woman, not only mentally, but physically as well. When she stands, it's always straight, she never slouches. So I have been making sure to perfect my posture," she said.

The 'Bigg Boss 6' contestant further shared: "Like I said though my in-laws are Pahadi, they hail from Jaipur and we are talking using words like bindani, atthe, maare, so the language, the demeanor, clothes, everything is exciting for me. I am wearing a lehenga with a shirt, pallu on my head and a bindi."

If she connects to her role, Sayantani added: "Her strength is inspiring and that is something that I relate to. She's made a strong position for herself in a male-dominated world, and that is really commendable. Besides this, she loves her family, especially her son."

The show produced by Do Dooni 4 Films production will air from February 12.

