President Of Kyrgyzstan To Embark On Working Visit To UAE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 10. President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, will embark on a working visit to Dubai (the UAE) on February 12-13 to participate in the World Government Summit, Muratbek Azymbakiev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department at the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan, said, Trend reports.

The visit comes at the invitation of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Azymbakiev noted that this year's summit will be themed "Shaping Future Governments", covering topics such as government transformation, artificial intelligence, rethinking development and the economy of the future, the society of the future, and education, sustainable development and new global shifts, urbanization, and global health priorities.

The summit is expected to bring together heads of state and governments, representatives from over 150 countries worldwide, as well as leaders of international organizations to discuss global priorities and trends. Issues related to promoting international cooperation, exchange of knowledge, and sharing best practices to find more effective solutions in serving humanity will be addressed.

"President Sadyr Zhaparov is scheduled to speak at the plenary session of the summit and hold bilateral meetings with the leadership of the UAE and representatives of Emirati companies to discuss bilateral cooperation issues," Azymbakiev said.