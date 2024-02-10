President Of Kyrgyzstan To Embark On Working Visit To UAE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 10. President of
Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, will embark on a working visit to Dubai
(the UAE) on February 12-13 to participate in the World Government
Summit, Muratbek Azymbakiev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department
at the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan, said,
Trend reports.
The visit comes at the invitation of the President of the UAE,
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Azymbakiev noted that this year's summit will be themed "Shaping
Future Governments", covering topics such as government
transformation, artificial intelligence, rethinking development and
the economy of the future, the society of the future, and
education, sustainable development and new global shifts,
urbanization, and global health priorities.
The summit is expected to bring together heads of state and
governments, representatives from over 150 countries worldwide, as
well as leaders of international organizations to discuss global
priorities and trends. Issues related to promoting international
cooperation, exchange of knowledge, and sharing best practices to
find more effective solutions in serving humanity will be
addressed.
"President Sadyr Zhaparov is scheduled to speak at the plenary
session of the summit and hold bilateral meetings with the
leadership of the UAE and representatives of Emirati companies to
discuss bilateral cooperation issues," Azymbakiev said.
