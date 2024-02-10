Gem Partners With ORMAS To Boost Reach Of Odisha Businesses

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 10 (KNN)

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) collaborated with the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), to enhance the reach and opportunities for businesses based in Odisha.

Through this collaboration, all micro enterprises and rural producers associated with ORMAS will be integrated into the GeM platform.

This move will enable regional sellers and service providers to directly engage with government buyers nationwide, expanding their market reach and business opportunities.

ORMAS has earned recognition for its dedicated efforts in empowering Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), rural entrepreneurs, and producers in Odisha.

This society plays a crucial role in facilitating marketing channels and providing support to affiliated stakeholders in their marketing and branding endeavours.

Under the MoU, various categories of sellers affiliated with ORMAS, including women and SC/ST MSEs, startups, weavers, artisans, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), will be able to showcase their product catalogues on dedicated outlets on GeM.

This initiative aims to enhance their brand visibility and establish robust marketing networks for rural products.

GeM's commitment to social inclusion is evident in its initiatives to facilitate the participation of sellers and service providers from across India in public procurement activities.

Through digitisation, GeM has simplified procurement processes, removing manual interventions and barriers to entry, thereby promoting ease of doing business and fostering economic growth.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between GeM and ORMAS was signed in Bhubaneswar, in the presence of Pradip Kumar Amat, Cabinet Minister of Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department, Government of Odisha.

(KNN Bureau)