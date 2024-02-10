Ukraine Downs 23 Of 31 Russian Kamikaze Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Saturday, February 10, the Russian invasion forces launched 31 Shahed one-way attack drones from Balaklava and Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea), and Russia's Kursk region.
That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.
The main targets of the attack were the city of Odesa and Kharkiv region.
To repel the strike, Ukraine scrambled its surface-to-air missile units, mobile fire groups, and w-warfare capabilities. Read also:
Russians increase number of chemical attacks - Tarnavskyi
As a result of the effort, 23 kamikaze drones were intercepted over Odesa and Kharkiv regions.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine put a U.S. company on the list of international war sponsors list amid the kamikaze drone production inquiry.
MENAFN10022024000193011044ID1107835116
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.