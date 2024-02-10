               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukraine Downs 23 Of 31 Russian Kamikaze Drones


2/10/2024 2:12:32 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Saturday, February 10, the Russian invasion forces launched 31 Shahed one-way attack drones from Balaklava and Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea), and Russia's Kursk region.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

The main targets of the attack were the city of Odesa and Kharkiv region.

To repel the strike, Ukraine scrambled its surface-to-air missile units, mobile fire groups, and w-warfare capabilities.

As a result of the effort, 23 kamikaze drones were intercepted over Odesa and Kharkiv regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine put a U.S. company on the list of international war sponsors list amid the kamikaze drone production inquiry.

