AAFT Students Shine At Great Indian Youth Festival In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, January 26, 2024: The vibrant spirit of youth and creativity took center stage as students from the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) showcased their talents and skills at the prestigious Great Indian Youth Festival held on December 23rd and 24th at the Dhyanchand Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi.



The event witnessed a captivating display of performances and contributions by AAFT students across various domains. The AAFT School of Performing Arts mesmerized the audience with captivating dance and music performances, while the AAFT School of Journalism and Mass Communication provided comprehensive still and video coverage of the festival. Additionally, the event management prowess of the AAFT School of PR Events and Advertising ensured the smooth execution of the festival.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed his delight at the outstanding contributions made by AAFT students. ï¿1⁄2I am thrilled to witness the remarkable performances and dedicated efforts of our students at the Great Indian Youth Festival. Their exceptional talents and commitment have truly elevated the festival to new heights,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Dr. Marwah.



The Great Indian Youth Festival, renowned as the largest talent hunt and carnival for young individuals, provided a platform for participants to showcase their skills and talents under the theme ï¿1⁄2Har Ghar Mein Hai Ek Superstar.ï¿1⁄2 With a plethora of contests and games, the festival offered an enriching experience for all attendees.



Anubhavv Arora and Ankit Nagpal, the organizers of the festival, extended their heartfelt gratitude to Marwah Studios, AAFT, and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry for their unwavering support, which played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the event.



The participation of AAFT students in the Great Indian Youth Festival exemplifies their passion, creativity, and commitment to excellence. Their remarkable performances underscored AAFTï¿1⁄2s commitment to nurturing and empowering the next generation of talent in the field of media and entertainment.



