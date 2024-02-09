

A fusion of art, design, and philanthropy, bringing together renowned artists and key personalities.

Proceeds directed towards Dubai Cares' mission, supporting quality education for children and youth in developing countries. Maisoon Al Saleh and Khalid Albanna showcase their exceptional Re-vive masterpieces, blending Emirati tradition with contemporary artistry.

Natuzzi Italia Hosts Unforgettable"RE-THINKING RE-VIVE" Event in Collaboration with Dubai Cares





The Re-vive armchair stands as a testament to the marvels of innovative technologies, seamlessly blending ergonomic shapes with cutting-edge features to redefine the concept of comfort. Distinctive in its adaptability, it remains the only armchair in the world capable of adjusting to any seating position, providing users with an unparalleled experience. In its Quilted version, Re-vive elevates comfort to new heights, enveloping users in sumptuous softness complemented by an elegant decorative trim that underscores the chair's silhouette and attests to the exceptional quality of artisanal craftsmanship. The Responsive Recline feature, a weight-compensation mechanism that intuitively senses changes in body posture, sets Re-vive apart as a responsive recliner. Accompanied by adaptive armrests, 360-degree movements, and a tilting footrest, the armchair showcases a perfect balance between innovation and Italian design. Crafted by Formway Design, renowned for its commitment to rigorous design processes, aesthetic sensitivity, and environmental consciousness, Re-vive exemplifies the studio's portfolio of globally successful products, earning accolades and securing a place in the permanent collections of design museums worldwide.

About:The Artists

Khalid Albanna

Khalid Albanna (Sharjah, UAE, 1975) is an artist who consistently demonstrates a keen interest in discovering innovative ideas and profound concepts within his artistic endeavors. Through his bachelor's degree in architecture from Emirates University, he absorbed the basic principles of dimension, form, and place. These principles now serve as the foundation for his artistic practice. Albanna consistently challenges the confines of conventional artistic practices by actively pushing the boundaries and embracing new techniques, materials, and concepts in his artistic journey. His works are held in the collections of the Sharjah Art Museum, Barjeel Art Foundation, Abu Dhabi Music & Art Foundation (ADMAF), UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE Ministry of Culture & Youth, Sharjah Department of Culture, Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and the UAE embassy in the USA, Montenegro amongst many.

Maisoon Al Saleh:

Maisoon Al Saleh (UAE, 1988) graduated from Zayed University with a Bachelor's degree in Arts and Design in 2010. She has had 9 solo shows, and has participated in around 100 art exhibitions in 20 countries, including Carrousel du Louvre Paris, Contemporary & Fine Art Basel Biennale, Art Cannes Biennale during Cannes Film Festival, International Art Exhibition NordArt – Kunst in der Carlshütte in Büdelsdorf Germany, Exhibition of MOCAMAG Contemporary Art Museum in Villa am Kaiserweg in Persenbeug, Austria, and several other in Europe and The United States.

In her artistic journey, she has sought to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, weaving together the rich tapestry of Emirati culture with contemporary artistry.

Natuzzi S.p.A

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 651 mono-brand stores and 563 galleries as of December 31, 2021, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the“Made in Italy”, where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 24 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.