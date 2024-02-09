The Safe Internet Project Has Implemented In Schools Of Guba And Lankaran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of the "Safe Internet" project by
Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator, Azercell, educational
lectures are conducted for both adolescents and adults in regional
areas. This time, students and their parents in Quba and Lankaran
have received information about online threats and dangers, as well
as ways to combat them.
Participants of the courses conducted based on the program of
the certified international security school familiarize themselves
with the following topics:
Examination of virtual acquaintances; Use and protection of personal information on social
networks; Refraining from participating in competitions that require
entering personal information; Deceptive tactics of scammers and criminals on the
network; Reporting incidents of trolling, cyberbullying, or
inappropriate online behavior to whom and where.
The lessons are conducted by professional trainers from "GID CSR
Consulting". The "Safe Internet" project envisions the
participation of more than 300 students and over 100 parents.
It should be noted that Azercell has been implementing
educational projects on internet safety continuously since 2016.
During these years, more than 1500 internet users of various ages
have benefited from these projects.
