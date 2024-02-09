Two Killed, Four Injured As Enemy Drops Seven Aerial Bombs On Border Area In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have dropped seven aerial bombs on border communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy district, killing two civilian men.

The regional prosecutor's office announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Under the procedural leadership of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the post said.

According to the investigation, on February 9, 2024, at around 14:00, the occupiers, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, carried out an air strike on the Sumy district from Russian territory.

According to preliminary reports, the enemy dropped seven aerial guided bombs on the Yunakivka, Khotin and Mykolaivka communities.

The enemy attack killed two civilian men and left four people injured. One woman may be under the rubble.

At least four private residential buildings, a farm, and a warehouse were damaged.

According to reports, prosecutors and other law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the air strike.

The pre-trial investigation in the case is being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) office in the Sumy region.