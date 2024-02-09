Minister Al Kaabi Meets Malawi's Minister Of Mining

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi met in Doha yesterday with the Hon. Monica Chang'anamuno, MP and Minister of Mining of the Republic of Malawi. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Malawi and means to enhance them.

