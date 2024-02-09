The Grand Opening Of The Arthur @ Blackstone, An Affordable Housing Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter begins in Fresno's history with the grand opening of The Arthur @ Blackstone, a transformative affordable housing development. This innovative project, located on the site once home to the beloved "Arthur's Toys" store and AJ's Tuxedo Shop, marks a significant milestone in addressing the housing needs of the community, especially young people transitioning from foster care.

The Arthur @ Blackstone will offer a welcoming community with 1, 2, and 3- bedroom units

for a total of 41 units in the City of Fresno. The property will provide an affordable and permanent housing community for residents, with half of the units reserved for transitional-aged youth.



It is located in the Blackstone Corridor, known for its commercial vitality and cultural diversity. The corridor provides an ideal backdrop for the development and its proximity to transportation, shopping, and educational institutions positions the Arthur as a model for future developments.

The Arthur @ Blackstone is a collaboration between Fresno Housing, CVS Health, Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health, Red Stone Equity Partners, City of Fresno, Chase, the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTCAC), and other key partners. This project not only preserves the legacy of a local landmark but also symbolizes a commitment to sustainable living and community support.

"The Arthur @ Blackstone is more than just a housing complex; it's a beacon of hope and opportunity for Fresno residents. This project embodies our commitment to create sustainable, vibrant communities throughout Fresno County. It is also a demonstration of the value of partnerships that have made this project possible" - Tyrone Roderick Williams, CEO, Fresno Housing

"Not only will The Arthur @ Blackstone help transition youth into stable housing, but this is a prime example of revitalizing a once vacant and blighted building into a place our residents can call home," added Fresno Mayor, Jerry Dyer. "This development is proof of what can be accomplished when we work together to meet the needs of our community. The

Blackstone Corridor is key as we continue our work to improve the area and address housing needs in Fresno."

"It is especially meaningful to see the iconic Arthur's Toy Shop location be transformed into a space that will continue to serve young adults and families in the Fresno community," said Keli Savage, Head of Impact Investment Strategy at CVS Health. "Access to stable, high-quality, affordable housing enables people to take better care of their health and well-being while positioning them for success."

"The Arthur @ Blackstone is a shining example of what affordable housing can and should be and it comes at a time of tremendous need," said James Vossoughi, Executive Director, Chase Community Development Banking.

"We're committed to working with industry leaders like Fresno Housing who not only remain dedicated to closing the housing gap but provide residents with onsite supportive services, ensuring they have the resources needed to prosper."

"The Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) partnership with Fresno Housing, which produced The Arthur and other service-enriched housing sites in Fresno, is an example of excellent collaboration across sectors to assist our most vulnerable residents in Fresno to be well and thrive. Onsite wraparound behavioral health services that DBH provides at The Arthur are a key support for the wellbeing of our tenants." – Susan Holt, Director, Fresno County Department Behavioral Health

"The Arthur @ Blackstone is one of many housing projects the County of Fresno has prioritized and invested in, and will provide supportive services from our Behavioral Health Department to residents in twenty of these units, empowering them to thrive long-term." – Nathan Magsig, Chairman of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, District 5

About The Arthur @ Blackstone



41 Total Units: Offering a mix of modern living spaces, including 20 units for families and 20 for transitional youth ages 18-24. One unit is designated for an onsite property manager.

Community Focus: Featuring a meeting area, multi-purpose room, fitness center, and community laundry room, all designed to foster a sense of community and wellbeing. Sustainability: Built to Green Building Standards with efficient HVAC and water heating systems.

The Arthur @ Blackstone is not just a housing complex; it's a symbol of progress for Fresno, for what can be achieved when communities come together for a common cause. This grand opening marks the beginning of a new era for Fresno, where affordable housing and sustainable living go hand in hand.

Fresno Housing works to create vibrant communities, build quality-affordable housing, and empower nearly 50,000 residents to achieve their goals. For more information, follow us on social media @fresnohousing, or visit .

