Azerbaijani Military Servicemen Visit Command Of Turkish Ground Forces' Brigade (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. A delegation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces visited the command of the Turkish Ground Forces' chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense and security brigade, the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye said, Trend reports.

The ministry noted that the capabilities and skills of the brigade command were demonstrated to the Azerbaijani delegation.

