Azerbaijani Military Servicemen Visit Command Of Turkish Ground Forces' Brigade (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. A delegation of
the Azerbaijani Armed Forces visited the command of the Turkish
Ground Forces' chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear
defense and security brigade, the Ministry of National Defense of
Türkiye said, Trend reports.
The ministry noted that the capabilities and skills of the
brigade command were demonstrated to the Azerbaijani
delegation.
