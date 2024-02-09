Kazakhstan Calls On Netherlands, Belgium To Jointly Develop Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 9. Kazakhstan
called on the Netherlands and Belgium to jointly develop the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle
Corridor), Trend reports.
This topic was discussed during the meeting between Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko with the
Ambassador of Belgium and the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Henri
Vantieghem and Nico Schermers.
As the Deputy FM noted, the Middle Corridor opens up new
prospects for expanding for trade and economic interaction between
Kazakhstan and Europe.
The parties also discussed the issues of cooperation in the
region, including in the context of preparations for the VI
Consultative Meeting of the heads of states of Central Asia this
year in Astana. Vasilenko informed the interlocutors about
Kazakhstan's initiatives to strengthen regional cooperation in the
field of environmental protection, water resources, etc.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
