Arabian Drag Racing League: Stage Set For Thrilling Action In Round 4

Doha, Qatar: Amid widespread anticipation, excitement, and breath-holding, speed enthusiasts will be on the edge of their seats as the fourth round of the Arabian Drag Racing League resumes today. The event is held under the patronage of Qatar Racing Club Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, and witnesses wide participation from champions of this sport in Qatar and the Gulf countries.

The club opened the track last Tuesday and Wednesday to all racers for testing and tune, enabling them to assess the readiness of their cars and motorcycles and find the ideal tuning standards. As for yesterday, competitions consisting of three sessions of qualifying trials for all categories were held, with no more than 11 participants per race.

The fourth and final session will resume today at 3:00 pm. For the categories with extensive participation, the trials were completed yesterday. Immediately after the trials today, the knockout rounds will commence, leading up to the final races. While everyone's primary goal is to win the title of this round, there are several racers aiming for more, striving to clinch the championship for the entire season.

In the strongest category, 4.0, Jaber Al Maghribi widened his lead in the overall standings after achieving his second consecutive victory in the previous round. He now leads his closest competitor, Muslim Al Qallaf, by a margin of approximately 300 points, meaning another win for Al Maghribi could secure him the season title regardless of the results of the final round. However, the situation appears different in the 4.5 Index category, where the competition for the lead has intensified between Hassan Ashkanani and Fawaz Ibrahim Ahmed Ali, with only a two-point difference in favor of the former. The rest of the racers see the fourth round as their last chance to revive their hopes of competing for the season championship.

Moving on to the categories competing over a quarter-mile distance, the Index 8.5 and 9.0, the competition seems open among several contenders. This round may be a decisive turning point to settle the title or increase the competition even further. In Index 8.5, racer Hussain Ashkanani leads by approximately 100 points over his closest competitor, Abdulaziz Al Suwailim.

Also, third-place holder Raed Al Bakr seeks to enter the competition through this round. In the second category, after three rounds, racer Mohammed Jawad leads, while Majid Al Sharsheni and Mohammed Al Ansari hold the second and third positions, respectively, trailing Jawad by approximately 200 points each. Undoubtedly, they will exert their efforts in this round to halt Jawad's lead in the standings.

Regarding Bike competitions, the Super Street Bike category has seen increased intensity. Ahmed bin Bilal leads the standings with only a 95-point difference from his closest competitor, Badr bin Eidan, with Mashari Al Turki and Yaqout Al Awad holding the third and fourth positions, respectively. Al Awad trails Al Turki by only four points, and both are approximately 150 points behind bin Eidan. In the Street Bike category, Mousa Al Balushi leads by achieving his second consecutive victory in the previous round, being the only one in this category to consistently stand on the podium in all three rounds. Meanwhile, Saudi rider Khalid Aldosari leads the Index 8.5 motorcycle category despite his absence from the opening round, holding a slight lead over his competitor Abdulwahab Bo Qammaz.