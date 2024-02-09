Knitted Fabric Market Size 2024, Industry Share, Demand, Trends And Forecast Analysis Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global knitted fabric market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.96% during 2024-2032. Knitted fabrics are created by interloping one or more sets of yarn. They are an elastic, breathable fabric constructed by interlocking yarn with the help of needles. These fabrics are lightweight, comfortable, and wrinkle-resistant fabrics and are often utilized in athletic clothing owing to their flexibility and stretch. They have a simple and quick manufacturing process, thus making them more cost-efficient than woven fabrics.

Knitted Fabric Market Trends:

The significant expansion in the apparel industry across the globe represents a key factor driving the market growth. With consumer inclination steadily increasing toward products, such as loop stitch jackets, cardigans, large shawls, and scarves, this is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The widespread application of the knitted fabric in the construction, automotive, medical, and manufacturing industries is contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the shifting consumer preference for lightweight and high-performance knitwear is facilitating the demand for feathery raw materials, such as linen, polypropylene, silk, synthetic fibers, and faux fur. This is further driving the market growth across the globe. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of 3D knitting machines has enhanced the productivity of the manufacturers which is expected to propel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the knitted fabric market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Abhinandan Knits Pvt. Ltd.

Baltex

Georg + Otto Friedrich GmbH

Guilford (Lear Corporation)

Haining Jinmao Warp Knitting Co. Ltd.

Jong Stit Co. Ltd.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.

Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited

SSM Industries Inc.

Teejay Lanka PLC

Toray Industries Inc. Zhejiang Chaoda Warp Knitting Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global knitted fabric market based on product, application and region.

Breakup by Product:



Weft-Knit Warp-Knit

Breakup by Application:



Household Products

Fashion and Clothing Industrial Applications

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

