Commando Units Conduct Tactical & Special Exercises

Commando units conducted tactical-special exercises following the training plan for 2024, Azernews reports.

During the exercises which consisted of 5 stages, the commandos accomplished various tasks.

The first stage carried out activities on advancing towards the target and collecting intelligence information using displacement methods.

Then the attacking semigroups fulfilled the tasks of approaching the object, conducting an offensive operation, and gathering at the target.

The commandos demonstrated high professionalism during the tactical-special exercises in areas with severe climatic conditions and difficult terrain.

