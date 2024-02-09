Commando Units Conduct Tactical & Special Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Commando units conducted tactical-special exercises following
the training plan for 2024, Azernews reports.
During the exercises which consisted of 5 stages, the commandos
accomplished various tasks.
The first stage carried out activities on advancing towards the
target and collecting intelligence information using displacement
methods.
Then the attacking semigroups fulfilled the tasks of approaching
the object, conducting an offensive operation, and gathering at the
target.
The commandos demonstrated high professionalism during the
tactical-special exercises in areas with severe climatic conditions
and difficult terrain.
