Cannabidiol Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Key Players, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Cannabidiol Market Report by Product (CBD Oil, CBD Isolates, CBD Concentrates, and Others), Source Type (Marijuana, Hemp), Grade (Food Grade, Therapeutic Grade), Sales Type (B2B, B2C), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the cannabidiol market report . The global market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.46% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cannabidiol Industry:

Legislation and Regulatory Environment:

The growth of the cannabidiol (CBD) industry is significantly influenced by the evolving legislative landscape worldwide. In regions where CBD has been legalized or regulations have been relaxed, there is a marked increase in the demand and supply of CBD products. Legalization opens up new markets, allows for the establishment of standard manufacturing practices, and enhances consumer trust. Conversely, in areas with strict regulations or where CBD remains illegal, the industry faces significant challenges. The regulatory environment impacts the availability of CBD products as well as affects investment, research, and development within the sector. Therefore, keeping abreast of changing laws and compliance requirements is crucial for businesses operating in this industry.

Growing Consumer Awareness and Acceptance:

As public awareness about the potential benefits of CBD grows, so does the consumer base for CBD products. Increased knowledge about the non-psychoactive properties of CBD and its potential therapeutic benefits in managing anxiety, pain, and sleep disorders has resulted in a broader acceptance of CBD among consumers. Educational efforts by industry players and testimonials from users have also played a vital role in dispelling myths and misconceptions about CBD. However, the industry still faces challenges in combating misinformation and skepticism. The degree of consumer acceptance directly impacts market growth, influencing product innovation, marketing strategies, and overall industry expansion.

Rising Research and Development Activities:

The scope and depth of scientific research into CBD's efficacy and potential applications significantly impact the market growth. The rising research-related efforts by key players contribute to a better understanding of CBD's benefits, safety profile, and potential side effects, thereby influencing regulatory decisions and consumer confidence. Advancements in extraction and production technologies also play a critical role as they determine the quality, purity, and variety of CBD products available in the market. Furthermore, ongoing research into novel applications of CBD in pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, and other sectors is continuously opening new avenues for market growth. Therefore, the increasing investment in research and development (R&D) is a key driver of growth and sustainability in the CBD industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

CV Sciences Inc.

Elixinol Global Limited

Endoca BV

Folium Biosciences

Green Roads of Florida LLC (The Valens Company Inc.)

Isodiol International Inc.

Koi CBD, Medical Marijuana Inc.

Medterra CBD

NuLeaf Naturals LLC

PharmaHemp d.o.o. Tilray Brands Inc.

Cannabidiol Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



CBD Oil

CBD Isolates

CBD Concentrates Others

CBD isolates dominate the market by product due to their high purity and versatility in various applications, including pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

By Source Type:



Marijuana Hemp

Marijuana holds the largest market share owing to its higher concentration of CBD and the broader range of cannabinoids contributing to the entourage effect, enhancing the therapeutic benefits.

By Grade:



Food Grade Therapeutic Grade

Therapeutic grade represents the most popular grade on account of the increasing consumer demand for high-quality, effective products for medical and health-related uses.

By Sales Type:



B2B B2C

B2B represents the leading market segment due to the rising demand for CBD ingredients among manufacturers of consumer products.

Regional Insights:



North America



United States

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Other

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the cannabidiol market is attributed to the early legalization of CBD, heightened consumer awareness, and the presence of key industry players in the region.

Global Cannabidiol Market Trends:

The cannabidiol (CBD) market is currently witnessing robust growth, fueled by rising consumer awareness and acceptance. The legalization of CBD in various regions worldwide has catalyzed market growth, enabling new product developments. Moreover, the growing trend toward natural and wellness-oriented products is further augmenting the demand for cannabidiol. Besides this, technological advancements in extraction and processing are enhancing product quality and diversity. The pharmaceutical sector also shows significant interest owing to CBD's therapeutic potential, with ongoing research uncovering new applications. In line with this, evolving consumer preferences and regulatory landscapes are expected to continue propelling the growth of the cannabidiol market in the coming years.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

