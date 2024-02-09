Public Safety LTE Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Latest Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) MARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

“ Public Safety LTE Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032′′, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the

global public safety LTE market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the public safety LTE market ?

The global public safety LTE market size reached US$ 16.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 84.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.03% during 2024-2032.

What is Public Safety?

Public safety long-term evolution (LTE) is a high-speed wireless communication standard designed for emergency services. It's dedicated to first responders and other public safety personnel to provide real-time, reliable, and secure communication during normal operations and critical emergencies. LTE technology allows data, voice, and video sharing, which is enhancing coordination and decision-making in crisis management. It also supports the integration of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), for improved public safety operations. Governments worldwide are increasingly investing in public safety LTE infrastructure, recognizing its significance in disaster response and routine public safety tasks. Its interoperability across different agencies enhances communication efficiency and effectiveness.

Request for a sample report to get an idea of our detailed report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/public-safety-lte-market/requestsample

Public Safety LTE Market Growth and Development:

The growing demand for real-time communication represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the global public safety LTE market. In critical situations, real-time communication is crucial for public safety. LTE technology offers the ability to share data, video, and voice in real time which is increasing the effectiveness of public safety operations, thus boosting the growth of the market. The market is also driven by the widespread deployment of 4G, and the emergence of 5G networks which is offering an opportunity for the establishment of dedicated public safety networks using LTE technology. The high speed and low latency of these next-generation networks greatly enhance public safety operations. In line with this, the frequency of natural disasters is leading to an increased need for effective disaster management which is driving demand for reliable and efficient communication systems like public safety LTE. In addition to this, several countries are modernizing their public safety infrastructure, shifting from traditional systems to digital networks. This transition is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Public Safety LTE Market 2024-2032 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the public safety LTE market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Airbus SE

Airspan Networks

AT&T Inc

Bittium Corporation

Cobham Limited

General Dynamics Corporation

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, etc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global public safety LTE market based on infrastructure and services, deployment model, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Infrastructure and Services:



Infrastructure



Evolved UMTS Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN)



Evolved Packet Core (EPC)

End-use Devices

Services



Consulting Services



Integration Services



Maintenance Services Other Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:



Private LTE

Commercial LTE

Hybrid LTE Others

Breakup by Applications:



Law Enforcement and Border Control

Firefighting Services

Emergency Medical Services Disaster Management

Breakup by End User:



Public Safety Agencies

Industrial

Transport Utilities

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163