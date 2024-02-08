Al-Khelaifi Unanimously Re-Appointed To UEFA Executive Committee

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 48th UEFA Congress held in Paris on Thursday has unanimously ratified the re-appointment of European Club Association (ECA) Chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi (President of Paris Saint-Germain), together with the appointment of ECA Board Member Miguel Angel Gil Marín (CEO of Atletico de Madrid), to the UEFA Executive Committee, where they will represent ECA for a four-year term until February 2028. The decisions were unanimously ratified by UEFA Congress.

Thursday's UEFA Congress vote followed the ECA Board's unanimous decision last year to elect both al-Khelaifi and Marín on behalf of ECA to represent the views of Europe's professional clubs as sitting members of the UEFA Executive Committee, reflecting their leading roles within ECA and commitment to driving progressive reforms within European football.

Throughout the last four years of ECA representation on UEFA's Executive Committee, ECA has played a central role in developing the footballing landscape, building positive relationships and partnerships with a diverse and growing number of stakeholders. This includes landmark new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with both UEFA and FIFA until the end of the decade and overseeing the rapid growth of ECA's membership to nearly 500 clubs.

Commenting on the appointments to the UEFA Executive Committee, ECA Chairman al-Khelaifi, said:“It is an honour and privilege to be reappointed to the UEFA Executive Committee for a second term until 2028, together with fellow ECA Board Member Miguel Angel Gil Marin. This is an important time of positive reform and progress for European football; and we look forward to continuing to work hand-in-hand with UEFA – ECA's most important partner – to develop professional club football and protect the European Sports Model in the interests of all.”

