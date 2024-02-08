Lebanon, Iraq Signed Mou To Boost Agriculture Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Feb 9 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanon and Iraq signed yesterday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to boost cooperation in the agriculture sector, a statement by the Lebanese Council of Ministers reported.

The MoU was signed in Beirut by Lebanese Agriculture Minister, Abbas Hajj Hassan and his Iraqi counterpart, Abbas Jabr al-Maliki, under the auspices of Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati.

Al-Maliki said, the MoU aims to create cooperation between Lebanon and Iraq, in agricultural activity, including confronting the diseases and epidemics that affect the agriculture sector, which are common among countries in the region.

For his part, Hajj Hassan said, Lebanon is keen to boost cooperation with Iraq, which supported Lebanon on different occasions, pointing out that, the entire Lebanese government supports strengthening bilateral ties, which falls in everyone's interest.

The Iraqi agriculture minister arrived in Lebanon yesterday, to sign the cooperation agreement and meet with economic representatives, at the Beirut Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture.

During his meeting with chamber representatives, al-Maliki said, Lebanon and Iraq have much in common, as they face the same enemy and suffer from the same economic challenges, which necessitate that they unite and cooperate.– NNN-NNA

