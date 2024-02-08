Super Bowl LVIII's Super School Meals Celebrates Completion Of 58-School Effort To Tackle Food Insecurity Among Nevada Youth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GENYOUth is joined by NFL Legends Rashad Jennings and Morlon Greenwood, as well as Frito-Lay, Quaker, PepsiCo Foundation, USDA, and Additional Partners to Culminate a Statewide Initiative that is

Increasing Access for 40,000 Students to Almost 11 Million School Meals

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GENYOUth , the national non-profit organization founded by America's dairy farmers and the NFL to help ensure students are well nourished and active to be their best selves, announced today the completion of its Super School Meals Super Bowl LVIII community initiative. Over the past five months, in collaboration with partners including Clark County School District, Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, and Dairy Council of Nevada; and with the support of purpose-minded corporate sponsors Frito-Lay North America, The Quaker Oats Company, the PepsiCo Foundation, and The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation in partnership with Smith's, GENYOUth has provided grants for Grab and Go school nutrition equipment packages, including mobile meal carts and milk coolers, to over 58 high-need Nevada schools to increase access to and participation in healthy school meals.

At West Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas this morning, 150 students joined NFL Legends Rashad Jennings and Morlon Greenwood, along with Clark County School District (CCSD) officials and community leaders including West Prep Principal Yolanda Brown, to celebrate Super School Meals and the critical strides it is making in tackling food insecurity among Nevada youth and leaving a positive legacy of community impact in the 2024 Super Bowl's host market. This includes increasing access for 40,000 students to almost 11 million school meals.

The commitment of GENYOUth to help end student hunger will continue on Saturday, February 10, with Taste of the NFL presented by Frito Lay, Quaker and PepsiCo Foundation , at the Keep Memory Alive event center in Las Vegas. (TasteoftheNFL ). Net proceeds from Super Bowl LVIII's largest philanthropic culinary event will benefit schools in Nevada and throughout the nation.

"One in 5 children1 in Nevada is food insecure, and over 30 million students nationwide rely on school meals for a significant portion of their daily nutrition. Often, school meals may be the only healthy

nutrition a student receives on some days. Grab and Go meal equipment is critical to increasing meal access and participation," said Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D., CEO of GENYOUth . "Super School Meals is fostering nutrition security in high-need Nevada areas of Clark, Nye, Lyon, Washoe, and White Pine counties. I am grateful to our committed partners for stepping up to help tackle youth food insecurity in Nevada."

"Alternative models that provide school meals like Grab and Go equipment are proven and effective solutions to increasing school meal access and participation. I am here today at West Prep Academy to celebrate Super School Meals, thank GENYOUth and its purpose-driven partners for prioritizing nutrition security for students, and honor the Clark County School District for the important work they do every day to ensure all students are well-nourished and set up for success," said Cindy Long, Administrator, USDA FNS.

"School meals are important for the students of the Clark County School District as we work to ensure that all children have

the opportunity to thrive. With our district representing 60% of all public-school students in Nevada, and with three of out of four qualifying for free and reduced-price meals, we thank GENYOUth, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, and Super School Meal partners for providing critical support in feeding Nevada kids," said

Clark County School District Engagement Unit Dr. Brad Keating.

"Frito-Lay, Quaker and the PepsiCo Foundation are proud to support GENYOUth in providing equipment to directly and positively impact students and help alleviate food insecurity in Nevada," said C.D. Glin, President, PepsiCo Foundation, and Global Head of Philanthropy, PepsiCo . "Our support of the Super School Meals and Taste of the NFL initiatives reflects our commitment to ensuring Nevada's next generation of leaders has the critical support they need to grow and thrive."

"Through the Super School Meals initiative, we are proud of the role that The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation and Smith's is playing to provide Nevada students with access to healthy food, including milk, fruit, whole grain, and lean protein. It is our goal that together we can create communities free of hunger and waste," said Tina Murray, Division Corporate Affairs Manager, Smith's Food and Drug.

"The Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee is proud to be a supporter of Super School Meals, and with Super Bowl LVIII just a few days away, we thank GENYOUth and all partners and supporters who are prioritizing the health and well-being of students today and every day," said Sam Joffray, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee.

"Dairy farmers in Nevada and throughout the nation are committed year-round to the health and well-being of our nation's children. We are proud to be partnering with GENYOUth and other partners on Super School Meals to ensure school meal participation and to provide equitable access to nutritious dairy products," said Tammy Baker, General Manager, Dairy Council of Nevada.

"Seeing the benefits that Super School Meals is bringing to schools like West Prep today is very important. As a former professional football player, I understand the crucial role school nutrition plays in the lives of students. We must all do our part to ensure students have access to school meal and physical activity programs," said Morlon Greenwood, former NFL Linebacker and president of the NFL Alumni Las Vegas chapter.

For more information on Super School Meals and to purchase tickets to Taste of the NFL, visit GENOUthNow and TasteoftheNFL . To help GENYOUth End Student Hunger, visit GENYOUthNow/donate/ .

