(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter 2023 results and video conference
Luxembourg, February 8, 2024 – Millicom expects to announce its fourth quarter 2023 results on February 27, 2024 via a press release.
Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on February 27, 2024 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).
Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to ... after the start of the event.
Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 831 6130 4429 :
US: +1 929 205 6099 Sweden: +46 850 539 728
UK: +44 330 088 5830 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265
Additional international numbers are available at the following link . Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website .
For further information, please contact:
| Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
...
| Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
...
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 19,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.
MENAFN08022024004107003653ID1107830307
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.