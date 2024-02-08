Uzbekistan, Belarus Note Importance Of Developing Investment Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 7 of this year, the Investment, Industry and Trade Minister of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov took part in the Second Forum of the regions of Uzbekistan and Belarus, which was held in Tashkent, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The Uzbek delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khojaev, and the Belarusian delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Leonid Zayats.

It is reported that the plenary session of the Forum noted the stable dynamics of the growth of bilateral trade in recent years, but revealed the huge unrealized potential of the economies of the two countries.

The importance of developing investment cooperation and trade relations between the regions of both countries aimed at producing high-demand products and developing new markets was emphasized.

The speakers called on regional representatives of Uzbek and Belarusian business circles to actively cooperate and confirmed the readiness of governments to support joint initiatives. The prospects for joint cooperation include the creation of a trading house, preferential purchases and supplies of timber and food products, as well as the development of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, healthcare and education.

The Forum program included panel sessions to discuss various aspects of practical cooperation in the fields of agriculture and the food industry, investment, sports, tourism, health and youth policy.