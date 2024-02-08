Uzbekistan, Belarus Note Importance Of Developing Investment Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 7 of this year, the Investment, Industry and Trade
Minister of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov took part in the Second Forum
of the regions of Uzbekistan and Belarus, which was held in
Tashkent, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The Uzbek delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the
Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khojaev, and the Belarusian
delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of
Belarus Leonid Zayats.
It is reported that the plenary session of the Forum noted the
stable dynamics of the growth of bilateral trade in recent years,
but revealed the huge unrealized potential of the economies of the
two countries.
The importance of developing investment cooperation and trade
relations between the regions of both countries aimed at producing
high-demand products and developing new markets was emphasized.
The speakers called on regional representatives of Uzbek and
Belarusian business circles to actively cooperate and confirmed the
readiness of governments to support joint initiatives. The
prospects for joint cooperation include the creation of a trading
house, preferential purchases and supplies of timber and food
products, as well as the development of cooperation in the fields
of agriculture, healthcare and education.
The Forum program included panel sessions to discuss various
aspects of practical cooperation in the fields of agriculture and
the food industry, investment, sports, tourism, health and youth
policy.
