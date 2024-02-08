President Of Croatian Republic Congratulates President Of Azerbaijan

The President of the Republic of Croatia has sent a
congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential
election, Azernews reports.
The congratulatory letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and on my
behalf, I am pleased to extend warm congratulations on your
re-election to the office of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
I wish you much success in discharging this responsible duty and
trust that you will continue to work dedicatedly for the overall
progress of your state and the well-being of all its citizens.
The friendly relations between Croatia and Azerbaijan have been
successfully developing over the past thirty years. I am confident
that in your new term we will continue to work on strengthening and
deepening our overall relations. Our economic cooperation holds
particular significance, with substantial potential enhancement. I
believe that it is especially important to encourage closer
collaboration between Croatian and Azerbaijani companies, as well
as to bolster interest in mutual investments.
Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Sincerely,
Zoran Milanović
President of the Republic of Croatia"