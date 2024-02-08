Ingrained Recovery Celebrates Expanded Insurance Coverage For Rehab In Georgia And Their Holistic Treatment Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- a spokesperson for Ingrained RecoveryATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ingrained Recovery proudly announces a significant milestone in its commitment to providing comprehensive addiction treatment services. The newly launched facility is thrilled to unveil its enhanced insurance coverage, now including Aetna, Cigna, and TRICARE, further expanding accessibility to its holistic rehabilitation programs. Situated amidst the serene landscapes of middle Georgia, Ingrained Recovery's treatment center offers a distinctive approach to healing through equine therapy, set within a scenic 50-acre campus.Expanded Insurance Coverage for Behavioral Health AccessibilityIngrained Recovery's acceptance of many Aetna insurance plans for treatment programs , along with many Cigna and TRICARE insurance plans, represents a pivotal moment in its mission to support individuals seeking recovery from addiction. By broadening its insurance plans accepted, the facility reaffirms its commitment to removing barriers to accessible treatment.Holistic Addiction Treatment Center with a Focus on Equine TherapyNestled within the rolling hills and woods of Georgia, Ingrained Recovery's holistic addiction and dual diagnosis treatment center provides a tranquil sanctuary for healing. The facility offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, fostering an environment conducive to lasting recovery.One of the pillars of Ingrained Recovery's approach to rehabilitation lies in its innovative equine therapy program. Harnessing the profound connection between humans and horses, this therapeutic modality promotes emotional healing, personal growth, and self-awareness. Clients engage in immersive experiences with these majestic animals, fostering trust, empathy, and communication skills vital for sustained recovery. Former and active military members and their families using TRICARE insurance for dual diagnosis programs at Ingrained often find equine therapy particularly effective for trauma treatment.A Sanctuary for Healing and RenewalIngrained Recovery's holistic approach extends beyond traditional therapy modalities, offering a comprehensive array of services tailored to each individual's unique needs."Our commitment to holistic healing sets us apart," emphasized a spokesperson for Ingrained Recovery. "We understand that addiction is a complex disease that affects every facet of a person's life. That's why we provide a diverse range of therapeutic interventions aimed at nurturing the mind, body, and spirit to address the underlying causes of alcohol and substance use disorders."About Ingrained RecoveryIngrained Recovery is a leading provider of holistic addiction treatment services, dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting recovery and reclaim their lives. Through expanded acceptance of Aetna, TRICARE, and Cigna Insurance policies for substance abuse treatment at all levels , Ingrained Recovery's upscale treatment center offers a comprehensive range of evidence-based therapies, experiential modalities, and supportive services in a tranquil and nurturing environment.They encourage all those interested in Admissions to reach out directly by phone to their compassionate staff at any time.

