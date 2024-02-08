Georgia Seeks To Serve As Negotiation Venue Between Baku And Yerevan - Ilia Darchiashvili

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Georgian
authorities have taken significant steps to foster peace and
security in the region, and Official Tbilisi is interested in using
Georgia as a negotiating platform between Baku and Yerevan, the
candidate for the post of Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia
Darchiashvili stated during his speech in the Parliament, Trend reports.
Ilia Darchiashvili noted that to achieve this goal, the Georgian
government intends to strengthen relations of strategic partnership
with Türkiye, as well as with Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"Georgia has taken a crucial step toward regional peace and
stability by launching the Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative. We are
willing to continue our cooperation in this direction. We want
Tbilisi to become a forum for our neighbors to debate any pertinent
topics that will contribute to establishing trust between the
sides," Darchiashvili stressed.
He stated that Georgia will make every effort to foster peace,
collaboration, and stability in the South Caucasus in accordance
with the government's new agenda "For the sake of building a
European state".
