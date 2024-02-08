Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" to premiere on Disney+

(MENAFN) The Walt Disney Co. unveiled plans on Wednesday for the streaming debut of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated concert film, "The Eras Tour." Renamed as "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)," the film is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ on March 15, offering fans an immersive experience of Swift's electrifying performances. Alongside the original content, the streaming release will feature five new songs, including the hit track "Cardigan."



Bob Iger, Disney's chief executive, expressed enthusiasm about bringing "The Eras Tour" to audiences worldwide through the Disney+ platform. The concert film, which enjoyed immense success in theaters after its October release, grossed over USD262 million globally, setting a new benchmark for the genre of concert films. Notably, Swift adopted an innovative distribution strategy for the film by partnering with AMC Theaters, bypassing traditional Hollywood studios and directly releasing the film to cinemas. This unconventional approach also sparked a competitive bidding process for streaming rights following its theatrical run.



The upcoming debut on Disney+ precedes the release of Swift's forthcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," scheduled to drop on April 19. Swift's recent triumph at the Grammys, where she secured the award for best album with "Midnights," further underscores her continued dominance and artistic prowess in the music industry.



The announcement of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" on Disney+ signals yet another milestone in Swift's illustrious career, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to relive her mesmerizing performances and further solidifying her status as one of the most influential and innovative artists of her generation.

