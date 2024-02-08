FATE Esports, Aqaba Digital Hub Join Forces In Gaming

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) - FATE Esports, an esports organization headquartered in Jordan, announced the formalization of a one-year sponsorship agreement with Aqaba Digital Hub (ADH), the main digital transformation center in Jordan and the region.The partnership encompasses a range of collaborative efforts, including the provision of connectivity services for FATE Esports' facility in Amman, Jordan. Additionally, the collaboration entails prominent branding opportunities, with ADH's logo prominently featured on FATE's team jerseys and across various social media platforms, according to a statement by FATE.Mohammad Majali, CEO of FATE Esports, lauds the collaboration, emphasizing the transformative impact of ADH's state-of-the-art infrastructure. Majali highlighted the historical significance of leveraging ADH's robust internet capabilities, positioning FATE as the first esports organization to compete from the Middle East to European servers with unprecedented low latency, thus ushering in a new era of possibilities for the entire region.Eyad Abu Khorma, Founder and Chairman of ADH, echoes Majali's sentiments, underscoring the strategic importance of supporting esports and embracing its potential to redefine the gaming landscape. Khorma emphasizes ADH's commitment to fostering connectivity, technology, and passion, aligning with the ethos of esports and its burgeoning community.FATE Esports, distinguished for its dominance in various game genres and a relentless pursuit of talent discovery, solidifies its position as a world championship contender. With an unwavering commitment to shaping the future of competitive gaming, FATE continually showcases its champions and prodigies on the global stage, added the statement.Based in Aqaba, the ADH stands as a beacon of technological advancement in the region. Boasting the region's most extensive carrier-neutral data center of 6MW, ADH serves as a pivotal hub for enterprises and technology providers across the Middle East. The hub offers an array of services, including access to cloud platforms, VSAT solutions, and serving as a landing station for subsea cables, thereby enhancing connectivity and facilitating seamless operations for its clientele.More announcements are expected to be revealed this year, benefiting from this alliance to enhance esports players' performance and for the brand to reach new heights, said the statement.