25 Years Of Progress: Sustainable Development Initiatives Transforming Jordan's Governorates, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa Governorate: 25 Years of Progress Across All SectorsOver the past quarter-century, Zarqa Governorate has undergone remarkable advancements across various domains, including education, healthcare, industry, tourism, culture, and infrastructure, leading to significant enhancements in services provided to citizens.In healthcare, the inauguration of the new Zarqa Governmental Hospital in 2015, by His Majesty King Abdullah II, marked a significant milestone in improving healthcare services. Additionally, the establishment of 17 new health centers, including comprehensive and primary facilities, has further bolstered healthcare accessibility for citizens.The education sector in the First Zarqa Education Directorate witnessed the establishment of several schools, expansions in resource rooms and learning support facilities, as well as efforts to address overcrowding by adding classrooms and reducing reliance on rented buildings. Initiatives also included the reduction of two-shift schools and the establishment of public kindergartens and literacy centers.Zarqa Governorate's industrial sector has flourished with the inauguration of the Zarqa Industrial City last year, along with major strategic projects such as oil refineries, power plants, development zones, and free zones, providing employment opportunities for Jordanians.Cultural development saw the opening of the King Abdullah II Cultural Center and the Princess Salma Childhood Center, hosting various events including festivals, theatrical performances, art exhibitions, and literary gatherings, enriching the cultural landscape of the region.In agriculture, the Zarqa Agriculture Directorate implemented automation systems to streamline services to farmers, established agricultural centers, expanded forest areas, and adopted solar energy systems to reduce energy consumption.Youth and women's empowerment received considerable attention, with the establishment of youth centers, sports clubs, and charitable societies, aiming to enhance participation in political and societal spheres.Infrastructure development in transportation, notably the rapid transit bus project between Zarqa and Amman, created numerous job opportunities and improved citizen mobility.Efforts in tourism and antiquities preservation included maintenance and restoration projects at various archaeological sites, such as Qasr al-Hallabat, Qusayr Amra, Qalat al-Azraq, and Qasr Shabib, along with excavation and survey initiatives at other historical landmarks.More to follow...