Azerbaijan Has No Problems With Internet, And Everyone Access It Easily - Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. There are no problems with the internet in Azerbaijan, as the service is provided at the highest seamless level, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation.

Within the framework of the project "Online Azerbaijan" implemented by the Ministry, systematic work on providing the country with high-speed Internet continues.

"As a result of the work carried out, in general, there are no difficulties in connection with the provision of internet services," the Ministry emphasized.

To note, the relevant structures of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation are working in a reinforced mode to provide the population with relevant services, including high-quality and sustainable Internet access.

