Azerbaijan Has No Problems With Internet, And Everyone Access It Easily - Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. There are no
problems with the internet in Azerbaijan, as the service is
provided at the highest seamless level, Trend reports, referring
to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and
Transportation.
Within the framework of the project "Online Azerbaijan"
implemented by the Ministry, systematic work on providing the
country with high-speed Internet continues.
"As a result of the work carried out, in general, there are no
difficulties in connection with the provision of internet
services," the Ministry emphasized.
To note, the relevant structures of the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transportation are working in a reinforced mode to
provide the population with relevant services, including
high-quality and sustainable Internet access.
