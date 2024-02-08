Voting Process In Azerbaijani Presidential Election Follows All Canons Of Democracy - TURKPA Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The voting
process in the presidential election in Azerbaijan is being
conducted following all canons of democracy, Representative of the
Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), MP Abzal Kuspan
told Trend .
"We have specially arrived today first in the city of Shusha and
now we are in Khankendi. Yesterday we were in the city of Baku. No
violations were noticed on our part. Therefore, we can already
consider that the election in Azerbaijan, including in the towns of
Khankendi and Shusha, has been held," he said.
Kuspan also expressed his admiration for the construction and
reconstruction works in the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan.
"We saw that for all this time, for 30 years, the separatists
had not built anything here. Everything has been destroyed. How
does the enemy behave? Ruins everything that was built before. The
Azerbaijani people and government built so many new buildings here
in a very short period. We have seen with our own eyes how
buildings, including churches, in Shusha city are already being
restored. The Azerbaijani people do not divide anyone by
nationality and religion," he concluded.
To note, voting in the presidential election is going on in
Azerbaijan.
Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming election include
incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party),
independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev
(National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad
Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole
Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).
From 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations will be open for voters,
and close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's
Information Center will share preliminary updates on the voting
process and results at 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00 Baku time.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes
across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.
A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the
election, with 790 of them representing 72 international
organizations from 89 countries.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
upcoming election will span across the entire country, including
the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
established.
For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations
have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37
countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in
the voting process from various corners of the globe.
A robust media presence of 190 international entities is
dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their
representatives officially registered as international
observers.
