Presidential Election In Azerbaijan Held Free, Transparent - CIS Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The members of
the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) observer mission have
witnessed free and transparent holding of Azerbaijan's
extraordinary presidential election in full compliance with the
Electoral Code and the Constitution, the Secretary General of the
CIS, head of the observer mission Sergei Lebedev said during a
press conference in Baku, Trend reports.
"We were impressed by the high voter turnout. At many polling
stations, we saw queues of voters, and observed the precise work of
the members of the election commission. We noted the enthusiasm of
voters, which was evident in conversations with observers," he
noted.
"All candidates are worthy individuals with extensive experience
in state structures and seasoned politicians. All candidates had
the opportunity to freely present their programs, positions, and
convey their plans to the voters. The election was open, ensuring
the full right of candidates to articulate their positions. All
observers unanimously agreed that the election was conducted in an
organized and clear manner," he added.
Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on
February 7.
Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35%
of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%,
Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev -
1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
According to the results of an exit poll conducted by the
American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the
League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, 93.9% of
electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.
According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
