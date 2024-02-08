Dubai's tourism sector hits record levels in 2023

(MENAFN) In 2023, the Emirate of Dubai saw a surge in international visitors, marking a milestone with a record-breaking 17.15 million arrivals. This figure represented a remarkable annual increase of 19.4 percent compared to the previous year, which recorded 14.36 million visitors. Notably, this surpasses the prior peak of 16.73 million visitors in 2019, as reported by the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai.



The exceptional performance of Dubai's tourism sector in 2023 was underscored by its recognition as the Best Global Destination in the prestigious Travelers' Choice Awards 2024 by TripAdvisor. This accolade, bestowed upon Dubai for the third consecutive year, solidified its status as the world's leading travel destination. Such recognition not only highlights Dubai's allure but also underscores its sustained appeal to travelers worldwide.



Beyond its tourism achievements, Dubai's economy experienced significant growth, recording a notable 3.3 percent uptick during the first nine months of the preceding year. This economic prosperity was attributed, in part, to the burgeoning tourism activity, indicating the sector's pivotal role in driving Dubai's overall economic landscape forward.

