American fighters get detained over homosexual pride flag robbery

In a disheartening incident, two United States soldiers have been arrested and charged with larceny and "bias-motivated" unlawful entry for repeatedly stealing LGBTQ pride flags from outside the home of a lesbian couple in Virginia. The alleged thieves, one of whom was reported to be wearing a cowboy hat during one of the incidents, targeted the property multiple times between September and January, prompting an investigation by the Arlington County Police Department.



The police department issued a statement last week, revealing that in each incident, a male suspect approached the property during the early morning hours, stole a Pride flag from outside the residence, and left the scene. Following reports and a thorough investigation, two United States Army soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Myer were arrested on Friday.



Specialist Matthew Henshaw faces three counts of Petit Larceny and three counts of "bias-motivated" unlawful entry for three of the thefts, while Private First Class Joseph Digregorio was charged with a single count of Petit Larceny for one theft. Virginia law considers an entry "bias-motivated" when the perpetrator intentionally targets a property based on the race, gender, or sexual orientation of the property owner.



If convicted, Henshaw could face up to 12 months in prison and/or a USD2,500 fine for each count. The severity of the charges reflects the legal consequences associated with bias-motivated crimes in Virginia. The victims, Michelle Logan and her girlfriend, reported the incidents to the police, providing footage captured by their Ring security camera, which clearly documented the suspect, including one instance where a cowboy hat was worn.



This disturbing episode underscores the importance of addressing bias-motivated crimes and emphasizes the need for inclusivity and respect within communities. The arrests serve as a reminder that such actions not only violate personal property but also perpetuate discrimination and intolerance, warranting a thorough legal response to ensure justice for the victims.



