Gulshan Devaiah: ‘Little Thomas’ Offered Me A Refreshing Detour From Gray Characters

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah, known for his portrayals of intense and gray characters, sad that his upcoming film 'Little Thomas' served as a detox for him and also provided a unique opportunity to reconnect with his inner child.

"'Little Thomas' offered me a refreshing detour from the intense and grey characters I've portrayed in my recent projects. It was a cinematic journey that allowed me to step into the shoes of a never-seen-before character in Little Thomas" shared Gulshan.

The actor added that after delving into the complexities of characters in 'Guns and Gulaabs' and 'Durangaa,' 'Little Thomas' became a“cinematic palette cleanser.”

“It was a chance to explore the lighter side of storytelling, to embrace the innocence and simplicity that often accompany childhood narratives. As an actor, it's crucial to navigate various genres and characters, and 'Little Thomas' provided the perfect opportunity to stretch those creative muscles," said the actor.

The film is directed by Kaushal Oza. It also stars Rasika Dugal.

