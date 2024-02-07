Borrell Visits One Of Production Facilities Of 'Army Of Drones'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his visit to Ukraine, EU High Representative Josep Borrell visited a production facility where drones are being built as part of the state program 'Army of Drones'.

He wrote about this on social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“Had the opportunity yesterday to witness Ukrainian ingenuity first hand - a recent startup is now producing 1500 small drones a day as part of Ukraine's 'Army of Drones'. Ukraine has the capacity to become a technological powerhouse”, Borrell wrote.

The 'Army of Drones' is a project launched by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This is a comprehensive program that includes systematic procurement of drones, their repair, and training courses for relevant specialists.

Drone production in Ukraine has increased 100 times in a year. President Volodymyr Zelensky's goal of producing 1 million drones is quite realistic, according to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

As reported, Vice President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv on February 6.