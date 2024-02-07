Whirlwind Roofing Receives IBHS' FORTIFIED Hometm Program Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dave Laizure, Whirlwind Roofing & ConstructionTULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dave Laizure, co-owner of Whirlwind Roofing & Construction has received the exclusive FORTIFIED Home TM program roofer certification for the third time. The company is a FORTIFIED hail certified provider and FORTIFIED High-Wind certified provider.The FORTIFIED Roof TM designation demonstrates a solid understanding of the critical aspects of installation and documentation for roofing a new or existing home to meet the FORTIFIED standards.The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS ) and Architectural Testing, Inc. (Intertek-ATI), created a partnership to provide training for building professionals to earn certification as FORTIFIEDTM Home Evaluators and FORTIFIED-Wise credentials. Consumer protection is a top priority for IBHS and Intertek-ATI and implemented the FORTIFIED program to safeguard consumers by selecting professionals who are fully qualified, competent, and ethical.Laizure says,“Whirlwind Roofing takes pride in making sure its customers' roof is protected with quality materials and craftsmanship. We approach every roofing project as if it were our own home. Offering the FORTIFIED Home program is another way we strive to make our community better.”In support of FORTIFIED Home, Whirlwind Roofing & Construction will support FORTIFIED Home by maintaining the FORTIFIED Roof certification and help spread the word about the importance of resilience to our customers and community.“Improving the ability of our nation's homes to withstand severe weather is critical to protecting homes and strengthening our communities,” said Fred Malik, Director of FORTIFIED Programs at IBHS.“From the roof to the foundation, FORTIFIED Home allies are leading the way by making the homes where we live stronger, safer and more durable.”“Whirlwind Roofing & Construction is pleased to support FORTIFIED Home and the FORTIFIED Roof certification. We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to help our customers protect what is priceless,“ says Brooke Laizure, co-owner.For more information about IBHS' FORTIFIED Home program: FORTIFIEDHome

