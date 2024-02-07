Pakistan's General Elections Amid Rising Political Tensions And Security Escalation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) People in Pakistan are gearing up for the general and provincial elections of the country, scheduled to take place tomorrow, 8th February. These elections come at a time when Pakistan is experiencing some of its most insecure months in at least a decade, with political tensions also at their peak.

The total population of Pakistan amounts to 250 million people, but according to information from the country's Election Commission, 129 million people have registered to vote, and 260 million ballot papers have been printed for all 859 electoral seats.

According to the Election Commission statement, the campaign process of political parties in Pakistan has concluded, and Thursday, equivalent to the 8th of February, will be the election day in Pakistan.

Candidates, during their election campaigns, besides focusing on strengthening security, employment, economic activities, and infrastructure development, have made other promises. However, according to experts, these elections are being held under the influence of economic, political, and security disputes.

Key Parties in Pakistani Elections

The Pakistan Muslim League, led by Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, is considered the leading party, according to election observers in Pakistan. However, they say Nawaz Sharif's problem is that he wants to govern alone after coming to power.

Nawaz Sharif hails from Punjab, Pakistan, and most parliamentarians of Pakistan are from this province. His party, the Pakistan Muslim League under his leadership, was founded in 1993 and won in the Pakistani elections for the third time in 2013.

He was ousted from the presidency in 2017 and could not complete his presidential term due to corruption allegations.

The Guardian newspaper has stated in an analysis that Nawaz Sharif has this time gained the support of the army, which may help him become president.

Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, is in Adiala Jail. Many other leaders of this party are either in jail or in hiding. While there are reports of candidates and supporters being detained for unauthorized campaigning. It is worth mentioning that since Imran Khan is in jail, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in the upcoming elections will be represented by Gohar Khan, who is one of the rivals of the Pakistan Muslim League party.

The Pakistan People's Party, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is also considered the main rival of the Pakistan Muslim League. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, aged 35, is also the youngest candidate for the position of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Pakistan People's Party held the presidency in 2008 but gained fewer votes in the 2013 and 2018 elections. When Benazir Bhutto led this party, it had many supporters, but now the party does not have its previous popularity.

Tahir Khan, an independent journalist in Pakistan, says that no one can judge which party will win. According to him, no party can win an absolute majority in the elections, or it may end up in a coalition among parties.

Tahir Khan told Khama Press in a message,“Judgment is a bit difficult, who will win, Imran Khan is in jail.” Although there are predictions that Nawaz Sharif will win more seats, no one can make a hundred percent judgment.

Several other parties also play a role in the elections in Pakistan, but according to experts, these parties alone cannot form a government.

The Awami National Party led by Emir Walikhan, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam led by Maulana Fazlur Rahman, and the Jamaat-e-Islami led by Sirajul Haq are among the parties participating in the elections.

Political, security, and economic tensions

The 2024 elections in Pakistan are being held amidst political, security, and economic disputes.

Political turmoil in this country intensified when Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, was disqualified from participating in these elections in April 2022.

Security problems in Pakistan have intensified since negotiations between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the Pakistani government ended without result.

It is observed that these groups have continued their attacks, and before the elections, some candidates were killed in armed attacks, and election meetings were attacked.

Gohar Ejaz, the acting Interior Minister of Pakistan, said that if security problems arise in any area on the day of the elections, they will cut off internet access.

Furthermore, economic problems in this country have peaked, commodity prices have risen, and this poor economic situation may have an impact on the elections.

Tahir Khan, an independent journalist, says that rumors of elections not being held in Pakistan are heard, but ultimately the elections will be held, but there are also problems.

He adds,“There are political problems, there are security problems too, but it does not have a complete impact on the elections, there are solutions too, rumors of not holding elections have disappeared.”

