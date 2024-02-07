(MENAFN- Baystreet) Enterprise, Mainstreet, Queen's Road at 52-Week Highs on News

Heroux-Devtek, Sun Peak at 52-Week Peak on News Heroux-Devtek Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.36 Wednesday. Heroux-Devtek today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023. Sales increased to $163.5 million, up 16.1% from $140.9 million a year ago Operating income increased to $15.6 million, compared to $5.1 million a year agoSun Peak Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Wednesday. Sun Peak reports it is prepared to resume exploration activities on the Shire Project, Ethiopia. Sun Peak will recommence work on three exploration licenses at the Shire Project in the first half of 2024, which will include drilling to test multiple copper-gold VMS targets developed by the Company. Further information about upcoming work programs, including a detailed summary of the drill targets, will be forthcoming.American Eagle Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Aecon Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.55 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Business Partners L.P. BBU) hit a new 52-week high of $31.08 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Business Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $33.11 Wednesday. No news stories available today.California Nanotechnologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Canadian National Railway Company (T) hit a new 52-week high of $174.13 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $113.92 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.60 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.70 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Grown Rogue International Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $12.75 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Jushi Holdings Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.46 Wednesday. No news stories available today.KDA Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Manulife Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.10 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $7.24 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Shopify Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.35 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $70.75 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Northern Superior Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Temas Resources Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Thermal Energy International Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Vext Science, Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.VitalHub (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.37 Wednesday. No news stories available today.5N Plus Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.26 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Whitemud Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $201.91 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

