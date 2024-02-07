Swiss Foreign Minister Seeks China's Help In Ukraine Peace Talks

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
中文
(zh)
乌克兰和谈:瑞士外交部长寻求中国的帮助
Pусский
(ru)
Иньяцио Кассис с трудной миссией в Пекине
Ukraine said it had invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to participate in a planned "peace summit" of world leaders in Switzerlan to seek ways to end the war that began when Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
At the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, neutral Switzerland has agreed to host the event, but a date and venue have yet to be set.
