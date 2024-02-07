Renowned Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan To Visit Biman Dhaka Travel Mart 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Brand ambassador of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, renowned cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, will be visiting the airline's stall at the country's biggest tourism extravaganza Biman Dhaka Travel Mart 2024 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on February 8.

Shakib will visit Biman's stall at the fair to participate in the airline's social media campaign as well as“Branding Beautiful Bangladesh with Biman” campaign, said the airline in a release.

Furthermore, country's flag carrier is offering 15 per cent discount on air tickets to all international destinations in its network during the three-day fair organised by the travel publication The Bangladesh Monitor from February 8-10. Biman Bangladesh Airlines is supporting the fair as the Title Sponsor.

Visitors can avail the discount by purchasing air tickets from the airline's stall at the fair. They will also get a chance to win free couple roundtrip air tickets from a raffle draw.

The airline will run its social media and branding Bangladesh campaigns during the fair. Visitors can also participate in these campaigns and get a chance to win free couple roundtrip air tickets.

Besides the fair, customers can also avail the 15 per cent discount offer by purchasing air tickets from Biman's sales counters, call centre +8801990997997, website and mobile app from February 8-10, 2024. For online ticketing, customers are to use the promo code BIMANDTM.

It may be mentioned here that the discount is available for any date of travel as per Biman's flight schedule.

Over eighty organisations from home and abroad, representing airlines, hotels, resorts, travel agents, tour operators, training institutes, medical tourism agencies and other travel-related service providers will showcase their products and services as well as special discounts on fares and attractive packages for the visitors during the fair.

The fair will be open for visitors from 10 am to 8 pm every day and the entry fee costs BDT 50 per person.

