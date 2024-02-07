Celebrate Every Occasion With Exclusive Offers At Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This February, Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport is presenting a variety of offers tailored to different preferences – be it individuals, couples, or families with children – in celebration of various themed days throughout the month. From dining and entertainment to wellness packages, the hotel's latest range of deals guarantees something enjoyable for everyone.

Celebrating Love

Radisson Riyadh is offering 40 per cent off plus a COMP Valentine's Special Nail Art with every service booked at the spa or beauty salon, ensuring you and your partner are primed for the romantic dinner specially arranged by the hotel staff. Guests can indulge in the ambiance with live saxophone music during their meal and will also receive a complimentary Valentine's Special Sweet treat. The celebrations are extending through both 14th and 15th February with a Concert Dinner and additional complimentary Valentine's Special Sweets for all guests.

What: Saxophone music and dinner

When: 14th February

Rate: 149 SAR



What: Concert Dinner

When: 15th February

Rate: 149 SAR



For reservations, please contact us on WhatsApp on +966 55 578 8489.



Saudi Founding Day

In honour of Saudi Founding Day, Radisson Riyadh is hosting a special Saudi-themed dinner featuring an array of traditional and mouthwatering Saudi dishes, along with a concert to enhance the dining experience. Elevating the celebration, we're hosting a photography contest at the reception where the lucky winner will receive a complimentary one-night stay in one of our rooms or a lunch/dinner voucher. Join us for an evening filled with cultural delights and exciting opportunities to win![KH1]



What: Saudi-themed dinner & photography contest

When: 22nd February

Rate: 149 SAR

For reservations, please contact us on WhatsApp on +966 55 578 8489.



Unwind and Relax

Recognizing the stress that school can bring to both parents and children, Radisson has crafted special offers to make the most of the school break. With 30 per cent discounts on rooms, F&B, and spa services, as well as face painting, swimming pool access, and more, Radisson guarantees a fantastic stay for all.

What: 30 per cent on rooms, F&B, spa and daily face painting

When: 23rd February – 3rd March



What: Lunch and swimming pool access

Time: 12:30pm – 3:00pm (Lunch) | 10am – 4pm (Swimming Pool)

When: 23rd February – 3rd March

Rate: 149 SAR



What: Daily concert and dinner

Time: Concert 8:00 – 11:30

- Dinner 6:30 – 10:30

When: 23rd February – 3rd March

Rate: 149 SAR

For reservations, please contact us on WhatsApp on +966 55 578 8489.



