Supermodels Unlimited Magazine Presents: Billboards Over Broadway

As New York Fashion Week (NYFW) makes its glamorous return in 2024, Supermodels Unlimited Magazine (SU) is proud to announce its most anticipated event of the season, "Billboards Over Broadway." Scheduled for February 10th, 2024, this unique celebrity runway event is not just a celebration of fashion but also a powerful statement in support of Best Buddies International. Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates employment opportunities, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Set to take place at NYC's hottest futuristic nightspot, the evening promises to be a spectacular blend of fashion, philanthropy, and live entertainment. Hosting the event is reality TV star and philanthropist Jordan Kimball, famed for his engaging personality on TV shows such as "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise." In a dazzling showcase of beauty and purpose, the runway will be headlined by the current Miss USA , Noelia Voigt, and Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, symbolizing the blend of elegance and social consciousness that defines the evening. During the NYFW show, the runway models will be illuminated above and over the runway on digital screens with their respective Magazine Covers, while simultaneously appearing on billboards across Times Square. Other confirmed guests include Grammy award winner Darlene Love, fresh from her holiday tour with Cher, and the dynamic American rap rock band Emblem3, who are set to add musical allure to the event with an exhilarating performance at the end of the show.

“Our team is excited to experience the life-changing work of Best Buddies. As their organization bridges gaps and transforms lives, we are honored to be a part of this mission!”- Laylah Rose, President/CEO of Miss USA.

Red Carpet arrivals kick off at 5:00 PM, followed by the NYFW Showcase: Couture in the City at 6:30 PM. Immediately following the runway show, there will be a formal check presentation ceremony for the charity at 7:00 PM, marking SU's commitment to making a difference through fashion. Then Emblem3 take to the stage for a live concert at 7:30 PM, along with formal press & TV interviews.

"We want our magazine to speak to current and future generations of women,” says Kimberly Clark, publisher and editor-in-chief of Supermodels Unlimited Magazine.“What better way to accomplish that goal than by supporting female role models and organizations such as Best Buddies International!” Clark has operated Supermodels Unlimited Magazine for 24 years and oversees National Marketing, Publishing & Events for Miss USA.

So please join Supermodels Unlimited Magazine for an evening of fashion, and music at the nexus of social change. This season's event is a testament to SU's philosophy of combining the world of fashion with meaningful causes. Celebrity guests like Alexandra Everett of“America's Next Top Model,” among others, will grace the runway, adding their star power to support these noble causes and highlight important needs for each charitable organization.

About Supermodels Unlimited Magazine:

Supermodels Unlimited Magazine (SU) has been at the forefront of empowering women in the fashion industry for over two decades. SU is all about aligning fashion with philanthropy and social causes. Now in its 24th year, SU continues to inspire and lead with a commitment to inclusivity and positive change around the country.