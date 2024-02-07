Biden warns to veto Republican Israel assistance bill

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden has issued a stern warning that he will veto a standalone aid package for Israel proposed by Republicans if it successfully passes through Congress. The notion of passing a "clean" aid package, detached from border security or Ukraine-related considerations, was introduced by the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, last week.



Several GOP lawmakers have expressed opposition to a USD118 billion national security package set for a Senate vote this week. The comprehensive package includes $60 billion earmarked for Ukraine military aid, USD14 billion for Israel, and approximately USD20 billion designated for funding changes to United States border policies.



In response to the proposal for a standalone Israel aid bill, the White House, in a statement published by the Office of Management and Budget on Monday, urged both chambers of Congress to reject Johnson's initiative. The statement labeled the Israel-only bill as "another cynical political maneuver," asserting that the Biden administration had spent months collaborating with a bipartisan group of Senators to craft a comprehensive national security agreement addressing border security and support for Ukraine and Israel.



The bipartisan package, aside from the allocated funds for Israel and Ukraine military aid, also includes USD10 billion designated for humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Ukraine.



"The security of Israel should be sacred, not a political game," emphasized the statement, reflecting the administration's commitment to a holistic approach to national security initiatives.



President Biden had previously indicated in November, through National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby, that he would veto a standalone Israel aid bill. In response to the president's veto threat, Speaker Johnson characterized it as "a betrayal of our great ally and friend Israel in their time of desperate need," highlighting the ongoing complexities surrounding foreign aid considerations in the United States Congress.





