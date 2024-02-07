U.S. Garden Planter (Pots) Market Size Will Reach USD 6.65 Billion By 2032, At 5.6% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “U.S. Garden Planter Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material (Terracotta, Plastic), By End-use (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The U.S. garden planter (pots) market size and share is currently valued at USD 4.08 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 6.65 by 2032 , according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 5.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is the Meaning of a Garden Planter? How Big Is U.S. Garden Planter (Pots) Market Size & Share?

Garden planters are quite prevalent. It comes in all sizes, shapes, and colors. The standard American house has various indoor houseplants, a couple of flower pots, and a hanging flower basket or two on the balcony or patio. Also, garden planters play a key role in enabling this integration, contributing to the overall environmental performance of buildings, which is expanding the U.S. garden planter market demand.

Moreover, garden planters are essential to the promotion of urban gardening and landscaping because of the increased focus on sustainability, environmental consciousness, and the incorporation of green spaces in urban design. 'Greening America's Communities,' a program of the US Environmental Protection Agency, is one example. Through the use of creative green infrastructure, various sustainable design techniques, and realistic community aspirations, this effort helps cities and towns become ecologically friendly places to live.

Market's Key Companies



THE HC COMPANIES, INC.

Bloem

Crescent Garden Company

Mayne

Tusco Products

Planters Unlimited

Urban Pot

NewPro Corp

Novelty Manufacturing Co. Palmer Planter Company

Key Highlights



Some of the main reasons propelling the expansion of the garden planter market in the United States are changing customer tastes, increased interest in gardening, and lifestyle trends.

The U.S. garden planter market segmentation is primarily based on end use, material, distribution channel, and region. The U.S. holds the largest market share.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:



Increasing Commercial Construction: Growing commercial construction in the United States will probably increase demand for garden planters that complement modern landscape and architectural styles. Garden planters offer useful ways to incorporate greenery into a variety of business environments, including retail stores, restaurants, cafes, and workplaces. The goal of this tactic is to create places that are both aesthetically beautiful and welcoming. Ecofriendly Techniques of Sustainable Garden Planters: The acceptability of sustainable garden planters is being impacted by the trend towards more ecologically friendly and sustainable living, which could lead to U.S. garden planter market size expansion in the United States. Customers are actively looking for outdoor planters that are made of environmentally friendly materials or that have features that encourage water conservation and effective drainage. The emphasis on environmentally friendly techniques is visible in both residential and business settings, where the presence of greenery improves the perception of the area as a whole.

Industry Trends:

Regulations: Rules in the garden planter industry have the power to influence material and product design, guaranteeing sustainability of the environment and compliance with safety requirements. While limiting the use of specific materials, adherence to these laws is encouraging the development of environmentally friendly planters. Tight regulations regarding labeling and market practices promote increasing consumer adoption as well as U.S. garden planter market growth.

Restraints:

Substitute Products: Although there aren't many direct alternatives available on the market, do-it-yourself (DIY) projects like elevated garden beds, hanging pots, and reused containers might work as good substitutes. Furthermore, some customers select different felt planters. The availability of these alternatives gives customers a variety of options from which to choose, depending on their tastes, space constraints, and gardening requirements.

Segmentation Overview



The Plastic Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

The plastic sector holds the largest U.S. garden planter market share. This is explained by the fact that plastic garden planters have a large market share in the United States due in large part to their durability. Unlike some other materials, it has a strong resistance to chipping and cracking, guaranteeing a longer lifespan.

Moreover, it is anticipated that the fiberglass market will expand at a profitable rate. The rising demand for fiberglass garden planters can be attributed to current trends in outdoor décor and landscaping design. Fiberglass has a sleek and streamlined appearance that complements contemporary design trends, making it a popular choice for both residential and commercial projects looking to enhance the visual appeal of their outdoor spaces.

The Residential Sector Witnesses Significant Growth

The increasing popularity of aesthetically pleasing garden planters in residential settings can be attributed in large part to the growing trend of customers spending more time in their home gardens. Customers are more likely to improve their patios, yards, and balconies in order to make them more livable and welcoming places.

Furthermore, the most market share was in the commercial category. The primary driving force behind it in the United States is the growing recognition of the benefits that green areas offer to employees' well-being and the overall work environment.

U.S. Garden Planter (Pots) Market: Report Scope & Dynamics