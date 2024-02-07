Azerbaijan Elects President

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan elects a president. For the first time in 30 years, the country is also voting in the territory of liberated Garabagh, Azernews reports.

Polling stations have opened from 08:00, they will close at 19:00.

The Information Center of the CEC Secretariat will provide preliminary data on the voting process and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00.

The following will compete for the presidency:

presidential candidate Ilham Aliyev from the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party,

- self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev,

- National Front Party candidate Razi Nurullayev,

- Fazil Mustafa from the Great Creation Party,

- Elshad Musayev from the Great Azerbaijan Party,

- from the United Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Gudrat Hasanguliyev.

Images from Shusha. First elections in the liberated fortress city!

First elections in liberated Khankandi.

Voting in the presidential election in Khojaly, liberated from occupation.

Voting in the presidential election in the village of Aghali, Zangilan district, liberated from occupation.

Images from Lachin.







Footage shows election participants in Khankandi and Khojaly.

Preliminary results of the presidential election will be announced at 21:00 - CEC head