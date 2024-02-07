Azerbaijan's Khankendi Completely Ready For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, February 6. The city of
Khankendi is fully prepared for the early presidential election to
be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, Trend reports.
All preparatory work has been completed at polling stations No.
14 and No. 15 of the Khankendi electoral district No. 122.
There are 15 polling stations in constituency No. 122. Two of
them are located in the city of Khankendi, and the remaining 13 are
in other regions of the country.
At all polling stations, including polling stations No. 14 and
No. 15 in the city of Khankendi, the necessary conditions for free
and democratic voting have been created.
MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820275
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.