Azerbaijan's Khankendi Completely Ready For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, February 6. The city of Khankendi is fully prepared for the early presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, Trend reports.

All preparatory work has been completed at polling stations No. 14 and No. 15 of the Khankendi electoral district No. 122.

There are 15 polling stations in constituency No. 122. Two of them are located in the city of Khankendi, and the remaining 13 are in other regions of the country.

At all polling stations, including polling stations No. 14 and No. 15 in the city of Khankendi, the necessary conditions for free and democratic voting have been created.