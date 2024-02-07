Today Historic Day For Azerbaijan - Observer From Belarus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A new era has come for Azerbaijan, Tengiz Dumbadze, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus on International Affairs, told Trend ,

"We are monitoring and I would like to tell you that we, as representatives of the CIS and Belarus, the countries where Azerbaijan is well known, feel worried and hope that today the Azerbaijani people will make the right choice. Even before the voting day, we can see how ready the country is and everyone realizes that this is a historic day. We see that people are consciously going to vote, how the country has prepared for it, and people realize that a new era has come for them. This is new era. People are returning to their homes and we wish with all our hearts that the peace reigning in Azerbaijan today will always be preserved and that the country will continue to develop," he said.

Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming election include incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party), independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev (National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).

The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.

A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the election, with 790 of them representing 72 international organizations from 89 countries.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the upcoming election will span across the entire country, including the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been established.

