Today Historic Day For Azerbaijan - Observer From Belarus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A new era has
come for Azerbaijan, Tengiz Dumbadze, Deputy Chairman of the
Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National
Assembly of the Republic of Belarus on International Affairs, told
Trend ,
"We are monitoring and I would like to tell you that we, as
representatives of the CIS and Belarus, the countries where
Azerbaijan is well known, feel worried and hope that today the
Azerbaijani people will make the right choice. Even before the
voting day, we can see how ready the country is and everyone
realizes that this is a historic day. We see that people are
consciously going to vote, how the country has prepared for it, and
people realize that a new era has come for them. This is new era.
People are returning to their homes and we wish with all our hearts
that the peace reigning in Azerbaijan today will always be
preserved and that the country will continue to develop," he
said.
Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming election include
incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party),
independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev
(National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad
Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole
Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).
The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes
across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.
A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the
election, with 790 of them representing 72 international
organizations from 89 countries.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
upcoming election will span across the entire country, including
the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
established.
